Barclays Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $50.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

