Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 808408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Barclays by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barclays by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

