Barclays Raises Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target to SEK 20

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from SEK 19 to SEK 20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $831.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

