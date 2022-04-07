Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.72) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIK. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.90).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

HIK opened at GBX 2,031 ($26.64) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,011.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,767 ($23.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,703 ($35.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.63) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($38,439.34). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.07), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($716,931.46).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.