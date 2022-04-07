Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNLIF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 268 ($3.51) price target (up previously from GBX 266 ($3.49)) on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 241 ($3.16) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.33.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

