Barclays Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $155.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $162.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.00.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $144.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 52-week low of $137.56 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.