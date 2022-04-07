Barclays Trims Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Target Price to $205.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Shares of TT stock opened at $151.99 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $175.73.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

