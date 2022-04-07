Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Raised to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

Get Base Resources alerts:

BSE opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.