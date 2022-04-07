Base Resources (LON:BSE) PT Raised to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.67% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 34.40 ($0.45).
BSE opened at GBX 18.75 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £220.88 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26).
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
