BASIC (BASIC) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

BASIC (BASIC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $31.45 million and $499,895.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00103905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,053,448,997 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

