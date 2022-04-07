Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.33. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

