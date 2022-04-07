BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.57

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 6268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. BCE’s payout ratio is 120.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BCE by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $81,606,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

