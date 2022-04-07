Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.76 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.29.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
