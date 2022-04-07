Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.76 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

