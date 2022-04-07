Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Lowered to GBX 500

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 585 ($7.67) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

BEZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.07) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.96) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.10 ($6.51).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.41) on Tuesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.77). The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.23.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($26,284.25). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £31,911.81 ($41,851.55). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.