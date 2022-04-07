Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.94. 58,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,808,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

