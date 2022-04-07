Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDC traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. 455,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

