Bell Bank Acquires 163 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $536.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,075. The firm has a market cap of $505.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $363.11 and a 52-week high of $538.28.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.96.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

