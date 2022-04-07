Bell Bank Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Amgen by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $251.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,829. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

