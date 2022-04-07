Bell Bank Increases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

BlackLine stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 430,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

