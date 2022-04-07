Bell Bank Purchases 2,502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 329,772 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 934,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

