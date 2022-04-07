Bell Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,159,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $161.25. 3,161,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

