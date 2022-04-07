BENQI Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. BENQI has a total market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $21.58 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BENQI has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.28 or 0.07366993 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,398.54 or 1.00027660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050998 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

