Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 7.7%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 19,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 816,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benson Hill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

