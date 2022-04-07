Berenberg Bank Increases Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Price Target to GBX 26

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

LON GGP opened at GBX 13.29 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £538.58 million and a P/E ratio of -66.45. Greatland Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

