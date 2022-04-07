Berenberg Bank Increases Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Price Target to GBX 28

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

PAF opened at GBX 23.30 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £449.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.52. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.83 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.56.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

