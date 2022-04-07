Berenberg Bank Upgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.13) to GBX 376 ($4.93) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.