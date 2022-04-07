Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,140 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 339.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 168.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 7.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Equitable by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQH opened at $31.54 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

