Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 910 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 226.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in WPP by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,190,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.70) to GBX 1,185 ($15.54) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $764.00.

WPP opened at $64.60 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

