Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,663,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MT. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.