Bessemer Group Inc. Has $104,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 252.3% during the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 49,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 35,573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 258,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.48) to GBX 510 ($6.69) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 590 ($7.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.07) to GBX 725 ($9.51) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

