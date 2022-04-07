Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,646 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Canon by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

CAJ stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.83.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

