Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Allegion by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth $250,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Allegion by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 18.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

