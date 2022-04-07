Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $119.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.54.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,134 shares of company stock worth $3,585,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. 72,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,994. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

