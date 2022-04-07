BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Shares Up 10.6%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 87,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 90,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF)

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

Further Reading

