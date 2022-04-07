Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Shares of XAIR opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,685 shares of company stock worth $293,447. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 149,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

