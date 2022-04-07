BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,957 ($38.78) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,623.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,266.59. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.69 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

