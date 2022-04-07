BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

BHP opened at GBX 2,957 ($38.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,623.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,266.59. The stock has a market cap of £149.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

