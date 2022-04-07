BHPCoin (BHP) Market Cap Achieves $11.31 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $11.31 million and $163,108.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.06 or 0.07403846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.64 or 1.00099549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00051373 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

