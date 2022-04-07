Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $37.92. 15,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 289,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Several research firms recently commented on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

