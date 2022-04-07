BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.63. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

BID Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPPPF)

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

