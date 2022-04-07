Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 8.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 149,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,421,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $125,405,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

