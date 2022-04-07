Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,155 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BILL opened at $212.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.93.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

