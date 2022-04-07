BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $107.22 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $100.08 or 0.00230475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $202.46 million and approximately $107.22 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006982 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00277394 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 96.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

