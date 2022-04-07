Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Up 3.5%

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $450.48 and last traded at $449.59. 3,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 196,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.23.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

