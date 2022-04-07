Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of BIOC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,909. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.49. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biocept by 177,825.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biocept by 437.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Biocept by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

