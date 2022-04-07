BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

BCRX stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,980. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

