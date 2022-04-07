Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 6.6%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.22 and last traded at $126.97. Approximately 17,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 506,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.