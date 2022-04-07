Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bionano Genomics traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 45,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,552,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

BNGO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 402.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

