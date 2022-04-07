BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Raised to $80.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.43.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

