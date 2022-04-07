Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Down 10.9% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $27,762.09 and $30.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

