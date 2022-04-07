Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $232.12 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $679.41 million and $232.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $38.79 or 0.00088750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00397340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006608 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

